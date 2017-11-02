VnExpress International
Meet the Saigon family who stockpiled secret arsenal for Tet Offensive

Tran Van Lai's cover as a rich contractor put him in the perfect position to build a network of tunnels before the order came to launch the attacks.

Vietnam remembers victory and losses 50 years after Tet Offensive

Heroic memories are accompanied by pain and guilt, say veterans who lost hundreds of comrades.

Uzbek man charged in New York attack said he 'felt good' about what he did

The 29-year-old told investigators he chose Halloween for the attack because he believed more people would be on the streets.
