VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag atomic bombing
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama to make history, stirs debate with Hiroshima visit

Barack Obama will on Friday becomes the first U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, site of the world's first atomic bombing, a gesture Washington and ...
 
go to top