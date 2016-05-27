The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Charities blast UK for refusing asylum to Vietnamese orphan
Trafficked at 10 and forced into illegal drugs work, the Vietnamese teenager is facing deportation from Britain.
Merkel warns of consequences for EU asylum laggards
'If there is no solidarity on migration, neither will there be in other areas.'
Vietnam jails four asylum seekers returned by Australia
A court in Vietnam on Thursday jailed four Vietnamese for terms ranging from two to 2-1/2 years each for "organising others to flee abroad illegally" after Australia sent back ...
May 27, 2016 | 10:12 am GMT+7
