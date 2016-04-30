VnExpress International
'Billionaire bonanza' driving huge global inequality: Oxfam

3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth in 2017

Vietnam's top listed bank BIDV looking for steady profit in 2017

The Hanoi-based bank forecasts lending this year to rise by 16 percent, below the 18-percent annual increase in ...

Vietnam struggles to recover assets stolen in corruption cases: government

Only 7.6 percent of the $2.6 billion in ill-gotten gains has been recovered over the last decade.
December 16, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam has over 12,000 USD millionaires: wealth report

Vietnam has about 12,000 millionaires with $1 million or more in net assets, a number which has increased by 354 percent in 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, according to the Wealth ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
 
