Uber driver assaults angry female passenger in Hanoi: report
The woman slammed the door after he forced her to walk home, so he chased after and punched her.
George HW Bush apologizes for patting 'women's rears'
Actress Heather Lind claimed George H. W. Bush sexually assaulted her in Instagram post
Kong director hospitalized after alleged bar fight in Saigon: reports
It’s not clear if he was targeted or just caught in the crossfire.
September 11, 2017 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Transport inspector suspended for attacking Vietnam Airlines employee
The suspension comes on the heels of a directive by the Prime Minister which calls for an investigation into the case.
October 23, 2016 | 06:19 am GMT+7
Passengers banned from flying after assaulting Vietnam Airlines employee
The Prime Minister has demanded a full investigation into the incident.
October 20, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Passenger banned from flying for slapping Vietnam Airlines flight attendant
He had already been fined $672 for his violent outburst.
August 18, 2016 | 05:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man fined for assaulting flight attendant over lost cell phone
The man received a fine nearly equal to the price of the phone.
August 17, 2016 | 08:08 pm GMT+7
Depp's daughter, former partner deny abuse allegations
Johnny Depp's daughter defended the Oscar-nominated star on Sunday, after his wife accused him of abuse and filed for divorce.
May 30, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Sex in Central Africa -- survival for some, shame for UN
While on the lookout for scraps of food or a little money at a Congolese peacekeepers base, an 18-year-old woman was raped by three men.
March 04, 2016 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
