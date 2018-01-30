VnExpress International
Vietnamese accused in Kim Jong Nam killing was hired for pranks, lawyer says

Defense lawyers of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah said the women thought they were in for a reality show.

Putin assassination plot suspect wounded, wife killed in Ukraine

The apparent assassination was the latest involving high-profile figures in Ukraine who bitterly opposed Russia.
 
