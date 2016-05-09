VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag asian stock
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Global markets: Asia subdued after soft U.S. jobs data, crude oil soars

Asian stocks were subdued early on Monday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report raised questions about the underlying strength of the world's ...
 
go to top