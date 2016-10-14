VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Asian Development Bank
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ho Chi Minh City proposes new metro line worth $1.84 billion

The city is seeking approval for the project with possible loans from Europe.

ADB approves $230 mln loan to help Vietnam improve power transmission

The package is part of a 10-year assistance program to increase the country's transmission capacity and reduce ...
 
go to top