China's vigor surprises, strong regional currencies hinder Asian exporters

Strong currencies have hurt large exporters like S.Korea and Japan but not China and smaller economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.

Developing Asia to fuel global growth but risks ahead - ADB

Countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will drive Asia Pacific's growth as China's expansion is ...

China considers granting Philippines access to disputed shoal - adviser

'A wholesale bilateral fishing industry deal is still being discussed, an agreement has not yet been reached.' 
November 27, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7

Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific

A new study shows the country is left behind by most of its neighbors.
October 05, 2016 | 08:07 pm GMT+7

U.S. fighter planes arrive in Philippines for training mission

U.S. fighter planes have arrived in the Philippines for a training mission and operations to ensure access to the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), the U.S. Navy said ...
June 16, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Commanders Visit Vietnam

Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet and Marine Corps in Pacific, Admiral Scott H. Swift and Lieutenant General John A. Toolan, are on a three-day visit to Vietnam from ...
March 18, 2016 | 06:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese the world's best savers

Around 80 percent of Vietnamese people say they save their spare cash rather than spending, according to a new Nielsen survey.
February 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
 
