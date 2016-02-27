The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Asia Pacific
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
China's vigor surprises, strong regional currencies hinder Asian exporters
Strong currencies have hurt large exporters like S.Korea and Japan but not China and smaller economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.
Developing Asia to fuel global growth but risks ahead - ADB
Countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will drive Asia Pacific's growth as China's expansion is ...
China considers granting Philippines access to disputed shoal - adviser
'A wholesale bilateral fishing industry deal is still being discussed, an agreement has not yet been reached.'
November 27, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific
A new study shows the country is left behind by most of its neighbors.
October 05, 2016 | 08:07 pm GMT+7
U.S. fighter planes arrive in Philippines for training mission
U.S. fighter planes have arrived in the Philippines for a training mission and operations to ensure access to the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), the U.S. Navy said ...
June 16, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Commanders Visit Vietnam
Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet and Marine Corps in Pacific, Admiral Scott H. Swift and Lieutenant General John A. Toolan, are on a three-day visit to Vietnam from ...
March 18, 2016 | 06:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese the world's best savers
Around 80 percent of Vietnamese people say they save their spare cash rather than spending, according to a new Nielsen survey.
February 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter