Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

A talk with a musician at the forefront of American experimental music. 

Artist Talk: Sandrine & Phi Phi Oanh – 'Different Perspectives'

The talk reveals different cultural perspectives of the two artists. 

Art conversation: Art and Design

A conversation with Philipp Hubert and Thuy Nguyen from New York.
December 21, 2016 | 08:13 pm GMT+7

Artist Talk: The Prolonged Interventions with Le Phi Long

Explore Le Phi Long's site-specific art through photographs, installation and video documentary.
December 14, 2016 | 10:56 am GMT+7
 
