VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag artificial islands
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam wary of China's alleged weapons deployments in troubled waters

China is believed to have installed the weapons on seven artificial islands.

Vietnam denounces China sending aircraft to Spratly Islands

The move came on the heels of an international ruling against China's territorial claims.
 
go to top