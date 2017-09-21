VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag art show
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

Photography, craft beer and more.

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Sip wine, sing carols and swing to the jazzy beats. 
 
go to top