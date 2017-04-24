The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
art exhibition
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu
'To shut his thoughts up, he paints them clear and watches them dry.'
Art exhibition: Then I Can Turn The World Upside Down
A group exhibition by five Vietnam-based contemporary artists.
Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective'
A show of propaganda artworks created between 1969 and 1972 by the late celebrated Cuban graphic artist René Mederos and five contemporary Vietnamese artists.
May 17, 2017 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage
An American artist based in Hanoi invites you to see everyday objects in a new way.
May 12, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Art exhibition: 'Ethereal' by Nguyen Quoc Trung
A solo show of Hanoi-based artist.
May 04, 2017 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
Art Exhibition: 'Save me'
Show your love for animals with art
April 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7