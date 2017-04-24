VnExpress International
Tag art exhibition
Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

'To shut his thoughts up, he paints them clear and watches them dry.'

Art exhibition: Then I Can Turn The World Upside Down

A group exhibition by five Vietnam-based contemporary artists.

Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective'

A show of propaganda artworks created between 1969 and 1972 by the late celebrated Cuban graphic artist René Mederos and five contemporary Vietnamese artists.
May 17, 2017 | 08:11 pm GMT+7

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

An American artist based in Hanoi invites you to see everyday objects in a new way.
May 12, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7

Art exhibition: 'Ethereal' by Nguyen Quoc Trung

A solo show of Hanoi-based artist.
May 04, 2017 | 08:13 pm GMT+7

Art Exhibition: 'Save me'

Show your love for animals with art
April 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
 
