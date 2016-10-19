VnExpress International
Vietnam gov’t orders heavier punishment for agency behind false toxic fish sauce survey

The consumer group was fined just $660 and its chairman got a ticking off over a scandal that caused widespread panic.

Vietnamese consumer group eats humble pie for spreading fish sauce scare

Authorities have yet to punish the group even after condemning it for 'causing damage to fish sauce producers.'

Vietnam's consumer group misled public with fish sauce quality claims, ministry confirms

Vinastas's controversial study, which sparked a health scare last month, was flawed and illegally conducted, investigators have concluded.
November 08, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7

Vietnam probes consumer group for controversial fish sauce quality claims

The group has come under fire from all sides.
October 24, 2016 | 08:18 pm GMT+7

Organic arsenic in fish sauce safe for humans: experts

Experts in the fish sauce industry said organic arsenic, which is naturally found in fish, seafood and fish sauce, is considered to be non-toxic.
October 19, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
 
