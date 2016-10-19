The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam gov’t orders heavier punishment for agency behind false toxic fish sauce survey
The consumer group was fined just $660 and its chairman got a ticking off over a scandal that caused widespread panic.
Vietnamese consumer group eats humble pie for spreading fish sauce scare
Authorities have yet to punish the group even after condemning it for 'causing damage to fish sauce producers.'
Vietnam's consumer group misled public with fish sauce quality claims, ministry confirms
Vinastas's controversial study, which sparked a health scare last month, was flawed and illegally conducted, investigators have concluded.
November 08, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam probes consumer group for controversial fish sauce quality claims
The group has come under fire from all sides.
October 24, 2016 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
Organic arsenic in fish sauce safe for humans: experts
Experts in the fish sauce industry said organic arsenic, which is naturally found in fish, seafood and fish sauce, is considered to be non-toxic.
October 19, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7