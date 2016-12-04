The most read Vietnamese newspaper
arrested
Vietnamese women arrested in Singapore for public nudity, drug offenses
The women were seized during a six-hour police operation at public entertainment outlets.
Biggest ever meth smuggling ring busted in northern Vietnam
Nearly 45 kilograms (99 lbs) of methamphetamine and 10 kilograms of heroin were seized during the raid.
Two arrested with seven red-faced monkeys in central Vietnam
Local authorities plan to release the sole surviving monkey in Nghe An Province's protected forest.
December 04, 2016 | 06:44 pm GMT+7