VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag arms
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Trump to call on Pentagon, diplomats to play bigger arms sales role

U.S. embassy staffers would be required to engage more aggressively with foreign counterparts to push for U.S. arms sales.

N.Korea threats spark South Korea arms sales: study

South Korea's arms industry accounted for 2.2 percent of global top 100 producers' sales in 2016.

The coming robot arms race

Humanity might be on the verge of some cataclysmic errors when it comes to artificial intelligence. 
September 19, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

China 'outraged' by $1.42 bln planned US arms sales to Taiwan

The package includes technical support for early warning radar, high speed anti-radiation missiles, torpedoes and missile components.
June 30, 2017 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

Arms show offers Japan venue to build military ties in Southeast Asia

Japan has invited military representatives from Vietnam and its Southeast Asian neighbors to a special seminar following the three-day arms show.
June 11, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

Global arms trade highest since Cold War: study

Partly because of the increase in demand from the Middle East and Asia.
February 20, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7

China says first stealth fighter not yet in service, but coming soon

China is still testing its first stealth fighter, the J-20, but the warplane will soon enter service, the air force said, after pictures circulated in Chinese media suggesting it ...
June 01, 2016 | 04:38 pm GMT+7

China faces headaches from warming Vietnam-U.S. ties

At a stroke, the U.S. and Vietnam have complicated the strategic outlook for China over the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).
May 27, 2016 | 05:40 pm GMT+7

Fully lifting U.S. lethal arms ban will add momentum to U.S.-Vietnam relations

Ahead of President Barack Obama’s visit to Vietnam in late May, officials and analysts in both Washington and Hanoi have been talking about whether the United States should fully ...
May 19, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7

Vietnam hosts arms gathering attended by U.S. companies

Vietnam hosts a defence symposium this week attended by top American arms manufacturers, ahead of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama and as Washington weighs whether to lift ...
May 12, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
 
go to top