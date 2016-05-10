The most read Vietnamese newspaper
U.S.-Vietnam ties should not put Asia stability at risk: China's Xinhua
Improving ties between the United States and Vietnam should not put peace and stability in Asia at risk, China's state news agency said, as U.S. ...
Obama's agenda in Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss a number of issues during his three-day visit to Vietnam, including ...
Obama to discuss arms embargo in Vietnam, no decision reached yet
President Barack Obama is still grappling with a historic decision on whether to lift the U.S. arms embargo on Vietnam just days before he travels there, the White House said on ...
May 20, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
China hopes U.S., Vietnam ties benefit regional peace
China is happy to see Vietnam normalizing relations with the United States and hopes it benefits regional peace, China said on Friday as the United States considers lifting a ...
May 14, 2016 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Vietnam says would welcome U.S. accelerating lifting of arms ban
Vietnam would welcome the United States "accelerating" the lifting of a lethal arms embargo, which would reflect trust between the two countries and recognition of its needs to ...
May 12, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Obama weighs historic decision on whether to lift Vietnam arms ban
President Barack Obama is considering whether to lift the three-decade-old U.S. arms embargo on Vietnam, U.S. officials say, as he weighs calls to forge closer military ties with ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
