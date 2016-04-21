VnExpress International
China extends military wings with new transport plane

China's newest military transport plane extends Beijing's ability to deploy its fighting forces around the world.

China exported military drones to 10 nations: report

China has exported military drones to more than 10 countries in deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and ...
 
