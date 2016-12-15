VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Arctic
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New scrutiny of poles as world braces for climate shifts - UN

'Arctic sea-ice maximum extent after the winter re-freezing period in March was the lowest on record.'

Is Arctic sea ice doomed to disappear?

Without deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, the Arctic could see its first ice-free summers within two or three ...

Hottest Arctic on record triggers massive ice melt

'Those warming effects in the Arctic have had a cascading effect through the environment.'
December 15, 2016 | 08:31 am GMT+7
 
go to top