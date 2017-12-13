VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag arctic
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

The region around the north pole 'shows no sign of returning to the reliably frozen region it was decades ago,' the report said. 

China wants ships to use faster Arctic route opened by global warming

China will encourage ships flying its flag to take the Northwest Passage via the Arctic Ocean, a route opened up ...
 
go to top