VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag architecture award
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New Phu Quoc resort claims international award

The Sheraton Phu Quoc Resort designed by Vo Trong Nghia has won the 2016 Green Era Award, promising a brand new luxury experience for discerning ...
 
go to top