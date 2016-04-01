VnExpress International
Vietnamese farmers indignant as Mekong Delta prays for flood waters to arrive

Chinese hydropower dams on the Mekong River are taking a heavy toll on people living downstream. 

Salt water drowns Mekong Delta shrimp industry

Increasing salinity in the Mekong Delta has seriously affected aquaculture, especially freshwater shrimp breeding, ...
 
