VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag AQI
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Warning signs as Hanoi releases daily pollution data for the first time

The city has started to report air quality readings on an official website.

Air pollution in Hanoi reaches alarming levels

Between March 1 and 4 , the Air Quality Index (AQI) measurements by the Hanoi-based US Embassy recorded alarming ...
 
go to top