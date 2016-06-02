VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag apps
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Trading bonds in China? You might want this chat app for millennials

Group chats provide platform for buying and selling, and daily trade volume of a single group can reach 10 billion yuan.

Food, travel and chat: the must-have apps for anyone in Hanoi and Saigon

Struggling to adapt to local life? These free apps might make it easier to settle into Vietnam's major cities.

Uber in Vietnam: ride-sharing service needs the right time to launch

In April, Uber launched its motorcycle taxi service UberMOTO in Vietnam after piloting it in Thailand, tapping into the huge market currently dominated by Grab. However, UberPOOL, ...
June 02, 2016 | 07:39 pm GMT+7
 
go to top