The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
apology
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
American teacher wants to light incense for Vietnam’s revered general after vulgar comment
Authorities would decide on the punishment for Daniel Hauer based on the amends he is going to make.
Vietnam's Prime Minister apologizes for motor cavalcade in ancient town
The move comes on the heels of a barrage of criticism on social media.
Atomic bomb survivors: Obama apology nice, but priority is disarmament
Japanese atomic bomb survivors say an apology from President Barack Obama for the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima would be welcome, but their priority is on ridding the world of all ...
May 19, 2016 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Singapore MP sorry for "time-bombs" comment about South Asian workers
A Singaporean MP who said crowds of South Asian workers were "walking time-bombs" who needed to be fenced off from residential areas in the city-state's Indian quarter apologised ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments
Vietnam’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Cao Duc Phat made a public apology over the weekend after angering many people by claiming most food in Vietnam is safe.
April 04, 2016 | 10:54 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter