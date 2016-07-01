VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag apartment
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City

The deadly blaze started from the skyscraper's basement parking lot at about 1 a.m.

Experience a tree-covered sky villa in southern Saigon with the EverGreen Project

Each of the project's 98 Sky Villas will be covered in ferns and have a private swimming pool and gold-plated ...

Saigon slams door on gov't plan to build small apartments amid spiraling urbanization

The city says it does not want to create 'elevated slums' or risk further overcrowding. 
September 13, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Huge fire engulfs 27-story London tower block, people injured

Many people are trapped in the fire.
June 14, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Vietnam cuts size limit for apartments to reach low-income buyers

The construction ministry has approved a developer’s request to build 25-square-meter apartments.
May 08, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7

First Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung launched

The Grande apartments at Phu My Hung Midtown complex in Ho Chi Minh City will be up for sale on February 25.
February 21, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi

90 percent of apartments were sold at the launch of S2 tower at Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence.
September 26, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Mid-end segment dominates HCM City apartment sales

Over 10,000 new high-end apartments were put onto the market in Ho Chi Minh City during the second quarter, an increase of 20 percent from Q1, but only 5,887 units were sold, down ...
July 02, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top