The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
antibiotics
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Stop using antibiotics in healthy animals, WHO urges farmers
In some countries around 80 percent of total consumption of medically important antibiotics is in the animal sector.
Drug-resistant infections are a 'global health emergency': WHO
There is a lack of new treatments being developed to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.
Cancer study: Antibiotics linked to dangerous polyps
The digestive tract's complex network of bacteria may play a key role in cancer emergence.
April 07, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Antibiotics, not dirt, fostered hospital bugs: study
Overuse of antibiotics allowed drug-resistant bug to flourish.
January 25, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
U.S. sees first case of bacteria resistant to all antibiotics
U.S. health officials on Thursday reported the first case in the country of a patient with an infection resistant to all known antibiotics, and expressed grave concern that the ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Superbug review urges Big Pharma to "pay or play" on antibiotics
Drug companies should agree to "pay or play" in the urgent race to develop new antibiotics to tackle a global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to a British ...
May 19, 2016 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter