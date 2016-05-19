VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag antibiotics
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Stop using antibiotics in healthy animals, WHO urges farmers

In some countries around 80 percent of total consumption of medically important antibiotics is in the animal sector.

Drug-resistant infections are a 'global health emergency': WHO

There is a lack of new treatments being developed to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.

Cancer study: Antibiotics linked to dangerous polyps

The digestive tract's complex network of bacteria may play a key role in cancer emergence.
April 07, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7

Antibiotics, not dirt, fostered hospital bugs: study

Overuse of antibiotics allowed drug-resistant bug to flourish.
January 25, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7

U.S. sees first case of bacteria resistant to all antibiotics

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported the first case in the country of a patient with an infection resistant to all known antibiotics, and expressed grave concern that the ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Superbug review urges Big Pharma to "pay or play" on antibiotics

Drug companies should agree to "pay or play" in the urgent race to develop new antibiotics to tackle a global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to a British ...
May 19, 2016 | 08:42 am GMT+7
 
go to top