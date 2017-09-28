The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
anti-government
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 14 years behind bars for igniting protest
He spent years campaigning against the government and made use of an environmental disaster to spark unrest, the court said.
Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 4 years in prison for anti-state propaganda
Doctor Ho Van Hai was found guilty of posting articles slandering and distorting the Party and state's policies.
Vietnam classifies US-based Vietnamese group as terrorist organization
The 'Provisional National Government of Vietnam' is allegedly behind multiple planned terrorist attacks against the country.
January 31, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Leader of failed terror attack on HCMC airport gets 16 years in prison
His group tried to set fire to Tan Son Nhat Airport using petrol bombs under instructions from an overseas 'subversive' group.
December 27, 2017 | 11:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam opens trial of 15 suspects linked to plot to set biggest airport on fire
They made botched attempts to deploy petrol bombs at Tan Son Nhat airport and at the residences of government leaders.
December 26, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
5 Vietnamese sentenced to 3-5 years in jail for flying flags of old Saigon regime
Police arrested the gang of five in April shortly before the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
December 21, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
Another Vietnamese arrested for attempting to overthrow government
Vietnamese police have made at least 10 arrests for similar offenses in less than three months.
October 19, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Another Vietnamese man arrested for anti-government campaign
The 31-year-old had just finished serving a jail term for organizing a protest in Hanoi.
September 28, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7