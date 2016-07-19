The most read Vietnamese newspaper
anti dumping
Vietnam attempts to swerve tax hike on steel exports to US
Trump has until April to decide whether or not to slap further steel tariffs on 12 countries, including Vietnam.
Turkey to impose anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese polyester yarn
Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade may oppose the move.
Vietnam, US ink deal on shrimp to settle WTO disputes
Vietnam’s shrimp export value to the U.S. rose 17 percent year on year.
July 20, 2016 | 07:20 am GMT+7
