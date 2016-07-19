VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag anti dumping
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam attempts to swerve tax hike on steel exports to US

Trump has until April to decide whether or not to slap further steel tariffs on 12 countries, including Vietnam.

Turkey to impose anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese polyester yarn

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade may oppose the move.

Vietnam, US ink deal on shrimp to settle WTO disputes

Vietnam’s shrimp export value to the U.S. rose 17 percent year on year.
July 20, 2016 | 07:20 am GMT+7
 
go to top