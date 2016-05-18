The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
anti-dumping
US slaps duties on Vietnamese steel originating from China
Although the product was processed in Vietnam, as much as 90 percent of the product's value originated from China.
Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping investigation in Australia
An Australian firm has accused Vietnamese manufacturers of manipulating market prices.
US concludes anti-dumping investigation of Vietnamese steel firm
Trade investigators lifted tariffs against one steel pipe manufacturer in southern Vietnam and reinforced tariffs against another.
October 20, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
New legislation strengthens Vietnam’s trade remedy rules: finance ministry
Safeguard measures can now be applied for a maximum of 10 years to protect local industries from injury.
October 11, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese furniture firms fear Chinese flood
An exodus of Chinese firms fleeing U.S. anti-dumping action instills fear in local furniture makers.
October 06, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Trade remedies offer Vietnamese firms little protection in international playground
Vietnamese goods are the subject of approximately 100 trade remedy cases in foreign countries, but local authorities have only enforced measures to tackle four cases of ...
June 04, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
China accuses U.S. of "unfair methods" in steel dumping probe
The United States has employed "unfair methods" during an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese cold-rolled steel products and should rectify its mistakes as soon as possible, ...
May 18, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
