Tag
anti-dumping tax
Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood
A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28.
Vietnam probes imported steel sheets as shipments from China soar
Prices of Chinese color-coated steel sheets are 30-40 percent lower than Vietnamese.
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel
Malaysia has announced anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s cold rolled steel imports from May 24.
May 27, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
