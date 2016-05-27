VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag anti-dumping tax
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28.

Vietnam probes imported steel sheets as shipments from China soar

Prices of Chinese color-coated steel sheets are 30-40 percent lower than Vietnamese.

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

Malaysia has announced anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s cold rolled steel imports from May 24.
May 27, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
 
go to top