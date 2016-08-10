The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam fights US anti-dumping tariff on shrimp exports
Exporters claim that the U.S. side has miscalculated a key factor used to calculate a new tariff.
Vietnamese furniture makers hit by dwindling timber supplies
Valuable wood that could be used by local carpenters is being shipped overseas.
Australia may slap anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's aluminum products
Duties of between 8.5 and 34.2 percent are likely to be imposed on Vietnamese aluminum extrusions.
November 19, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam slaps high anti-dumping tariffs on imported galvanized steel
Chinese and South Korean firms will be squeezed out by tariffs of up to 38 percent.
September 05, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Chinese steel tagged with Vietnamese labels to avoid high EU taxes
Firms from both countries may be involved in the scam.
August 11, 2016 | 07:00 am GMT+7
