anti-dumping duty
Vietnam to claw in $3 mln from shrimp exports this year: Agriculture Ministry

Despite prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion, the shrimp industry has managed to stay afloat.

Turkey nails anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

Vietnamese firms' failure to comply with Turkish investigators has resulted in a high tariff.

Vietnam revises anti-dumping fees on steel imports

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to raise anti-dumping tax rates on steel imports from China and Indonesia, reduce the rate on Malaysian products while keeping it ...
May 04, 2016 | 10:40 am GMT+7
 
