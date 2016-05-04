The most read Vietnamese newspaper
anti-dumping duty
Vietnam to claw in $3 mln from shrimp exports this year: Agriculture Ministry
Despite prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion, the shrimp industry has managed to stay afloat.
Turkey nails anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood
Vietnamese firms' failure to comply with Turkish investigators has resulted in a high tariff.
Vietnam revises anti-dumping fees on steel imports
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to raise anti-dumping tax rates on steel imports from China and Indonesia, reduce the rate on Malaysian products while keeping it ...
May 04, 2016 | 10:40 am GMT+7
