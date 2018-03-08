The most read Vietnamese newspaper
anti-corruption law
Lawmakers divided over heavy tax on misdeclared income in Vietnam's anti-corruption bill
The bill would see a 45 percent personal income tax being levied on officials with misdeclared or unexplained assets and incomes.
Anti-corruption officials want to tighten noose on cash transactions
Asset declarations for all high-ranking officials are intended to put an end to corruption, but there is a lack of ...
