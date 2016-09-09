VnExpress International
Tag anniversary
Cambodia marks independence from France with doves, balloons

'November 9 is the day that brought independence, territorial integrity, peace and development.'

Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead

The iPhone X has an edge-to-edge display, wireless charging, an infrared camera and hardware for facial recognition

Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch

Apple hopes iPhone X will silence critics who say the company has lost its innovation edge. 
September 12, 2017 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

Room service? Xi takes over Hong Kong luxury hotels

But it is unclear who is footing the room bill.
June 30, 2017 | 11:53 am GMT+7

Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and South Korea.
June 22, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

15 years after 9/11, terror threat now 'home-grown'

"The threat persists and is in some cases more complex."
September 09, 2016 | 08:43 am GMT+7
 
