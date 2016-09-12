VnExpress International
Zebedee, moon bear rescued from bile farm, to receive face surgery in Vietnam

The bear has a hole in his nasal cavity sustained during an escape attempt that makes him prone to pneumonia and bronchitis.

Vietnam's bear sanctuary expands, allowing more to be rescued from bile farming

The sanctuary, currently home to 161 rescued bears, can accommodate up to 40 more.

Two endangered moon bears rescued in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The bears will soon begin rehabilitation process while the farm which has kept them for more than a decade will be closed. 
April 13, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7

Endangered animals rescued in Vietnam’s Central Highlands

A bear and two monkeys have been set free from captivity.
September 12, 2016 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
 
