The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
animal cruelty
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese government determined to tone down blood-thirsty festivals
Animals are ritually sacrificed at traditional festivals to bring what is considered good luck for the New Year.
Australian cattle firms banned from exporting to Vietnam
3 Australian exporters get the axe following brutal images of animal cruelty in Vietnam.
Australia suspends 18 facilities in Vietnam for animal cruelty: Embassy
Australia has suspended livestock supply to 18 abattoirs and feedlots in Vietnam as investigation into alleged animal cruelty by the former continues, the Australiam Embassy told ...
June 26, 2016 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Australia to permanently ban livestock supply to Vietnam's "cruel" slaughterhouses
Any approved slaugherhouses found to commit animal cruelty will be prone to a permanent ban from Australia, said Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (ALEC) in its media ...
June 22, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Australia blocks Vietnam slaughterhouses for animal cruelty
A feedlot and several slaughterhouses in Vietnam have been suspended from receiving livestock from Australian exporters following alleged animal cruelty.
June 13, 2016 | 09:58 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter