American diplomat mugged in Saigon taxi: police

He fell asleep during the ride and was allegedly awoken by a man trying to take a cell phone from his pocket.

Unusually cheap flights give Americans perfect reason to visit Saigon

Round-trip deals from nine U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles are on offer for less than $600.

American man dies during surgery at Saigon beauty clinic

Officers suspect that he died of a heart attack during surgery to remove loose skin.
July 20, 2017
 
