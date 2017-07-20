The most read Vietnamese newspaper
American diplomat mugged in Saigon taxi: police
He fell asleep during the ride and was allegedly awoken by a man trying to take a cell phone from his pocket.
Unusually cheap flights give Americans perfect reason to visit Saigon
Round-trip deals from nine U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles are on offer for less than $600.
American man dies during surgery at Saigon beauty clinic
Officers suspect that he died of a heart attack during surgery to remove loose skin.
July 20, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7