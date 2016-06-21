VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ALEC
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Australia to permanently ban livestock supply to Vietnam's "cruel" slaughterhouses

Any approved slaugherhouses found to commit animal cruelty will be prone to a permanent ban from Australia, said Australian Livestock Exporters’ ...
 
go to top