VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag airport bus
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

From rail to air: new bus route links Hanoi transport hubs

Hanoi has launched a new high-quality bus route connecting its railway station and Noi Bai International Airport, costing VND30,000 ($1.3) per ticket.
 
go to top