Learn to fly: Pilot shortage puts Vietnamese airlines on standby

Big bonuses are being offered by airlines to woo more pilots.

Vietnamese airport operator to take off with $2.4 billion price tag

The company is set to become the largest on the over-the-counter market.

Vietnam Airlines earns $78 mln gross profit, beats full-year target

Strong numbers for the first 9 months came in even after the national carrier was hit by a cyberattack and difficulties in Europe.
October 12, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s fourth airline prepares for take-off

The sky's the limit when it comes to the country's rapidly expanding aviation market.
September 13, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
 
