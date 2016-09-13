The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
airline industry
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Learn to fly: Pilot shortage puts Vietnamese airlines on standby
Big bonuses are being offered by airlines to woo more pilots.
Vietnamese airport operator to take off with $2.4 billion price tag
The company is set to become the largest on the over-the-counter market.
Vietnam Airlines earns $78 mln gross profit, beats full-year target
Strong numbers for the first 9 months came in even after the national carrier was hit by a cyberattack and difficulties in Europe.
October 12, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s fourth airline prepares for take-off
The sky's the limit when it comes to the country's rapidly expanding aviation market.
September 13, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7