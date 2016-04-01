The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
AirAsia
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
AirAsia plans to launch joint venture in Vietnam later this year
The airline revealed the plan last year, saying it wants to catch up with the country's rising travel demand.
AirAsia flight grounded after apparent bird strike damages engine
'Two bird remains were found on the runway.'
AirAsia plans Vietnam venture as travel demand surges
The airline will contribute 30 percent in the $44 million venture, with two Vietnamese firms holding the rest.
April 01, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
AirAsia orders 100 Airbus A321neos worth $12.5 bn
Malaysia's low-cost airline AirAsia on Tuesday placed a blockbuster order for 100 single-aisle fuel-efficient A321neo jets worth a vast $12.5 billion.
July 13, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7
AirAsia to raise $259 mln to slash debt
Malaysia-based AirAsia, the region's biggest budget carrier by fleet size, said on Friday it plans to raise 1.0 billion ringgit ($259 million) by selling shares to help cut its ...
April 01, 2016 | 06:43 pm GMT+7