air safety
Mental patient sneaks onto Vietnamese aircraft without ticket
Airport security were called after the man scaled a wall and managed to board a plane.
Laser beams threaten Vietnam Airlines planes again
This time, a plane at Vinh Airport in central Vietnam was targeted.
Vietnam Airlines’ profit rockets to $71 mln in first half
The national flag carrier nearly tripled its gross profit thanks to a jump in passengers.
July 22, 2016 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
