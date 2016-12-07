VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag air force
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China air force drills in Sea of Japan and again around Taiwan

There was no immediate reaction from the Japanese government.

Indonesian air force loses 13 in crash, official says

A training exercise proved fatal for 13 people on board of the air force transport plane that crashed into a ...

India agrees to train Vietnamese pilots for Sukhoi Su-30 jets

The countries reached a new agreement in defense cooperation on Monday.
December 07, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
 
go to top