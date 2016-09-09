The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
aging
Old and deadly: Japan's drive to beat elderly road menace
Most accidents caused by elderly drivers result from them mixing up the accelerator and the brake or losing control of the steering wheel.
Life expectancy or quality of life: How healthy are the Vietnamese?
Vietnamese people are estimated to lose 9.4 years of a healthy life.
The dementia timebomb: Aging Japan faces healthcare crisis
Alzheimer's Disease, a syndrome in which cognitive ability, emotional control, and social behavior deteriorate, accounts for the majority of cases.
June 02, 2017 | 11:58 am GMT+7
IMF warns Asia to act early on rapidly-aging population
Asia has enjoyed substantial demographic dividends, but the growing number of elderly is set to create a 'tax' on growth.
May 09, 2017 | 08:37 am GMT+7
China turns to robots as workers age
With China's labor force shrinking under the impact of the now abandoned one-child policy, the country is turning to machines to fill the gap.
January 12, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese outlive most of their ASEAN peers
With average live expectancy of 73, Vietnamese generally live longer than Chinese and many ASEAN peers, including Malaysians, Thai and Indonesians.
September 18, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Sex healthy for aging women, risky for older men
Aging men become "frail and suffer more sexual problems".
September 09, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7
