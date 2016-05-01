VnExpress International
US sailors visit Vietnamese shelter for victims of Agent Orange

'There is still room for the U.S. government and American people to understand the impact of Agent Orange on Vietnamese people.'

A war within: Vietnamese women warriors search for inner peace in Zen

Leaving their youth behind, they brought home physical and emotional pains that could not be healed but only eased ...

Inspirational artist auctions off paintings for Agent Orange victims

Le Minh Chau, who struggles with a rare disability linked to Agent Orange effects, wants to be known more as an artist.
January 17, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam asks U.S. to "fully lift" the ban on weapon sales

Vietnam's ambassador to the U.S. Pham Quang Vinh has asked the U.S. to open arms trade to Vietnam and recognize Vietnam's market economy status, which will be "a favorable ...
May 01, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7
 
