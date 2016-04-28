VnExpress International
Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Pensioners are living out their final years in sickness and without social welfare.

Vietnam may be missing out on “golden population”: UNDP

Demographic transition, which is characterized by population decline and ageing, is taking place in Asia-Pacific ...
 
