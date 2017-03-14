VnExpress International
African ivory
Vietnam presses charges against worker over African ivory smuggling

If convicted, the man could face up to five years in prison for smuggling elephant tusks.

Vietnam seizes half a ton of smuggled African ivory

The latest seizure follows four major ivory smuggling cases discovered in October.
 
