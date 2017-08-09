VnExpress International
UN suffers worst DR Congo attack as 15 peacekeepers killed

This is the worst attack on UN peacekeepers in the organization's recent history.

Migrant slavery casts shadow over EU-Africa summit

Abolition of the modern slavery markets came first in EU - Africa talks

UN peacekeeping missions under pressure to reform in Africa

'We don't need a peacekeeping mission, we need a peace imposition mission.'
November 15, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7

Somalia's deadliest bombing kills 276, injures 300

At least 276 people killed and 300 injured in a deadly attack in Somalia. 
October 17, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7

Africa to get state-of-art HIV drugs for $75 a year

The agreement will make the treatment available to 92 poor countries, starting in Africa.
September 21, 2017 | 05:23 pm GMT+7

African extremism driven by poverty, bad governance: UN

33,300 people were killed in attacks by violent extremists in Africa between 2011 and the start of 2016.
September 08, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Deadly Central Africa clashes raise genocide fears

Witness reports of killings in the Central African Republic, some targeting aid workers, piled up Tuesday as the UN said it saw "early signs of a genocide" in the conflict-wracked ...
August 09, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
 
