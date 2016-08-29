The most read Vietnamese newspaper
date 2016-08-29
Vietnamese
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Thai Amata plans 15.5 bln baht investment in Vietnam's smart industrial estates
Thai Amata's investment is the next big move for Vietnam, following Thai beverage's $4.8 billion deal to purchase Sabeco.
SpaceX to launch super-computer to space
This is the 12th official trip for SpaceX.
SpaceX hails 'revolution' after recycled rocket launch, landing
The re-used rocket powered its engines and landed upright on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
March 31, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam sends first-ever Russian-built warship to international exhibition
Hanoi says the country aims to exhibit goodwill and contribute to maritime security in the region and the world.
March 22, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Wheels up for China's new aero-engine group
This will strengthen the military and manufacturing ability of China.
August 29, 2016 | 12:22 pm GMT+7